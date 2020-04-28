With the lockdown in its fifth and apparently final week, we check-in with parents and ask about how it’s been, hanging out with their kids and doing on-site parenting 24/7 all this while.

The summary of their feedback? it’s been real! Here they are, explaining this in their own words:

1. Christiana. Mum of two hyperactive boys.

See, before this lockdown thing, ehn, my mum was already begging me to let them come over, at least for Easter and I was telling her that I will ask my husband about it and send them over. Sadly schools closed before they could finish their exams and before we knew it, there was lockdown and all that stuff.

See, I wish I had sent them over to their grandma’s place o. They’ve nearly killed me with shouting and stress, these two boys. Although when I think about it now, I think it’s better they’re here, I don’t want my mother dying of hypertension just yet. I bet she would have gotten it if these boys had spent 4 weeks with her. What am I saying? Half a month is enough for those my cute little monsters. They are are 5 and 8.

2. Johnson. Dad of a baby boy and a cute girl.

I have a son who is 4 and a daughter who is going to be 6 next month. I’m not going to lie, being with them for this one month has been beautiful.

Tiring and demanding, as I’ve had to answer questions non-stop. Ha! Children can ask question for Africa. But I absolutely would do this again if I have one month to spare. Not anytime soon, I hope. Lol. I need to recover from this one first, shey you get?

African dad and his kid. [Credit - Your Black World] Your black world

3. Lolade. Mum of adorable twin girls.

I am a single mum of Twins. So because I have always been attached to my girls, nothing feels different in the last month. The only difference is the little more time we have because they are not going to school. We go everywhere together, sleep together even though they have their own room and basically spend all our time together except when they are in school.

So my shouting, and noise making, and begging them to eat is still the same.

4. Soji and Ada. Parents of a calm 7 year old.

We have only one daughter and she’s the calm, quiet type who rarely causes any fuss or stress. I guess we should be thankful for that, right? Honestly we see stuff other kids are doing while in lockdown and we just laugh and laugh.

We’re pregnant with another one and in a way, we think that has even made our daughter even calmer. She does her chores, we play, watch movies together and really, it’s like having a third adult in the house. She’s in Basic 3 going to four.

[Credit - Physorg] Physorg

5. Melody. Mummying a son and a niece.

My son is 5 years old and my niece will also be 5 in June. The only stressful thing for me is handling the school work because it takes time which I also need for my work and meetings. So let’s say on a scale of 0-100, I'm on a 60.

My babies have destroyed nothing since they've been home. Rather, they've actually learnt skills.

My son learnt the Xbox and now proficient in most games including golf and tennis games, the issue now is how to get him off the game.

Note: All names have been changed to keep the anonymity of the subjects.

