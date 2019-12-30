There was panic in the Damaturu area of Yobe on Monday, December 30, 2019, as a military armoured tank caught fire.

Premium Times reports that the fire incident, which led to an explosion, was as a result of weapon malfunction.

According to a military source, the explosions have no connection with Boko Haram attack.

"The situation is also under control and life is normal in the town," the source said.

An eyewitness who identified himself as Hamisu, said the armoured tank caught fire opposite the Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, while some army personnel were returning it back to base.

The spokesperson of Sector II Operation Lafiya Dole, Damaturu, Njoka Irabor said “it was an unfortunate incident that has nothing to do with an attack on the town”.

Irabor, who said he could not comment on whether or not there were fatalities, called on the people of the state to go about their normal businesses as “there is no cause for alarm.”