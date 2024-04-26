ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Mbah swears in new ENSIEC officials, stresses on credible service

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman promised to reinvigorate ENSIEC and provide a level playing ground for all political parties.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State [Premium Times Nigeria]
Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Performing the ceremony at the Government House Enugu, Mbah said the electoral body’s new board was highly qualified in capacity and character following their expedient confirmation by the Enugu State House of Assembly.

He added that their inauguration was a sequel to the provisions of Section 4(1) of the ENSIEC Law and charged them for free, fair, and credible polls.

“The presidential system of government we practice creates several tiers of government and your appointment and subsequent ratification has now put you in a position where you have to administer the conduct of election into the local government councils, the third and a critical tier of government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are, therefore, charged with the responsibility to ensure that the rule and the procedures governing election into the local government councils are conducted in a free, fair and credible manner.

“As unbiased umpires, the people of Enugu State would be looking up to you to ensure that the rules are applied strictly without fear or favour. Therefore, we will be counting on you to discharge yourselves creditably in your new roles.

“Some of you are already in the system as you were reappointed and we expect you to bring your experience to bear,” the governor said.

Speaking on behalf of the new ENSIEC leadership, Ngwu, expressed profound gratitude to the governor for finding them worthy to serve the people of Enugu State in that capacity. The chairman promised that they would reinvigorate ENSIEC and provide a level playing ground for all political parties.

We will re-engineer, reinvigorate and re-enliven ENSIEC. It is going to be a level playing ground for every political party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a double assurance to the people of Enugu State that we will leave ENSIEC far better than we are going to meet it and that we will never disappoint them,” he assured.

The new ENSIEC leadership has Prof. Christian Ngwu as Chairman, Solomon Udeh, Chinenyenwa Ogbu, George Ani, Arthur Ede, Paully Eze, and Emeka Ukwuaba as members while Ifesinachi Umeobika is the Commission Secretary.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC uncover how Kano govt mobilises protest against Ganduje in Abuja

APC uncover how Kano govt mobilises protest against Ganduje in Abuja

Governor Mbah swears in new ENSIEC officials, stresses on credible service

Governor Mbah swears in new ENSIEC officials, stresses on credible service

New minimum wage announcement on May Day not feasible - TUC president

New minimum wage announcement on May Day not feasible - TUC president

Yahaya Bello: School writes EFCC to refund $760k fees paid for ex-Kogi gov's children

Yahaya Bello: School writes EFCC to refund $760k fees paid for ex-Kogi gov's children

Cross River Govt to compensate Calabar/Itu property owners with ₦400m

Cross River Govt to compensate Calabar/Itu property owners with ₦400m

Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

Anambra Govt to distribute new malaria vaccine, aims for malaria-free State

Anambra Govt to distribute new malaria vaccine, aims for malaria-free State

Commuters trek to work - Fuel hike halts Kaduna motorcyclists services

Commuters trek to work - Fuel hike halts Kaduna motorcyclists services

TETFund denies corruption allegation, vows to sanitise tertiary education system

TETFund denies corruption allegation, vows to sanitise tertiary education system

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yahaya Bello greeting police officers.

Yahaya Bello stripped of police protection as IG withdraws officers attached to him

Bayo Onanuga and President Tinubu [pointblanknews.com]

Tinubu made naira world’s best, what PDP failed to do in 16 years - Onanuga

600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will [The Guardian Nigeria]

Over 600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product