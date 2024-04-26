Adeleke wants residents to fish out water pipeline vandals round the clock

The General Manager of the corporation, Dupeola Jokotola, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Osogbo. Jokotola appealed to residents of the state to be vigilant and monitor the activities of scavengers in their areas.

While describing the development as sad, she said that information at the disposal of the corporation revealed that scavengers were in the daily habit of stealing the fittings on the rising mains and distribution pipeline networks.

The general manager reiterated the Gov. Ademola Adeleke-led administration’s resolve not to treat such acts with kid gloves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To guard against this act, which is anti-people and anti-government, residents need to be 24 hours vigilant and be on the lookout for these criminals posing as scavengers,” she said.