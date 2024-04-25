FG to review recent price hike of DStv, GOtv packages amid public outcry

The commission's Acting CEO, Adamu Abdullahi, made this known while speaking on a Channels Television programme Dateline Abuja on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

This comes barely 24 hours after MultiChoice informed DStv and GOtv subscribers of a planned price hike on their offerings effective May 1, 2024.

In a statement, the company attributed the latest price hike to the rise in the cost of business operations.

Nigerians protest against MultiChoice

Meanwhile, the news drew an instant reaction from many Nigerians who roundly condemned the company's second price hike in less than one year.

While some citizens called for the intervention of the Federal Government in the matter, others sought alternatives to the company to break what they described as market monopoly.

FCCPC swings into action

In response, the FCCPC CEO said relevant industry stakeholders will review the price hike to ensure Nigerian subscribers get true value for money.

He also provided an update on the summons issued to the owner of a Chinese store in Abuja accused of discriminatory action against Nigerians.

In addition, Abdullahi commented on the adherence to the order given to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), stating that all verified infractions will attract adequate sanctions.

The new prices for DStv packages are:

Premium: ₦N37,000 Compact Plus: ₦25,000 Compact: ₦15,700 Confam: ₦9,300 Yanga: ₦5,100 Padi: ₦3,600 HDPVR Access Service: ₦5,000 Access Fees: ₦5,000 XtraView: ₦5,000

The new prices for GOtv packages are: