FG to review recent price hike of DStv, GOtv packages amid public outcry

Nurudeen Shotayo

MultiChoice recently announced an increase in packages on DStv and GOtv subscriptions effective from May 1, 2024.

The commission's Acting CEO, Adamu Abdullahi, made this known while speaking on a Channels Television programme Dateline Abuja on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

This comes barely 24 hours after MultiChoice informed DStv and GOtv subscribers of a planned price hike on their offerings effective May 1, 2024.

In a statement, the company attributed the latest price hike to the rise in the cost of business operations.

Meanwhile, the news drew an instant reaction from many Nigerians who roundly condemned the company's second price hike in less than one year.

While some citizens called for the intervention of the Federal Government in the matter, others sought alternatives to the company to break what they described as market monopoly.

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria) Pulse Nigeria
In response, the FCCPC CEO said relevant industry stakeholders will review the price hike to ensure Nigerian subscribers get true value for money.

He also provided an update on the summons issued to the owner of a Chinese store in Abuja accused of discriminatory action against Nigerians.

In addition, Abdullahi commented on the adherence to the order given to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), stating that all verified infractions will attract adequate sanctions.

  1. Premium: ₦N37,000
  2. Compact Plus: ₦25,000
  3. Compact: ₦15,700
  4. Confam: ₦9,300
  5. Yanga: ₦5,100
  6. Padi: ₦3,600
  7. HDPVR Access Service: ₦5,000
  8. Access Fees: ₦5,000
  9. XtraView: ₦5,000
  1. Supa+: ₦15,700
  2. Supa: ₦9,600
  3. Max: ₦7,200
  4. Jolli: ₦4,850
  5. Jinja: ₦3,300
  6. Smallie: ₦1,575
