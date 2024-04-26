ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Commuters trek to work - Fuel hike halts Kaduna motorcyclists services

News Agency Of Nigeria

A handful of commercial motorcyclists were seen plying the streets as several filling stations were not dispensing fuel.

Fuel hike forces commuters to trek, Kaduna motorcyclists halt services [NPR]
Fuel hike forces commuters to trek, Kaduna motorcyclists halt services [NPR]

Recommended articles

Some of the operators bore their minds in separate interviews with NAN on Friday in Kaduna. Checks conducted by NAN revealed a high volume of passengers going to work and their business premises stranded following the scarcity of fuel within the metropolis.

Also, only a handful of commercial motorcyclists were seen plying the major streets as several filling stations were not dispensing fuel.

Yunusa Abdullah, a commercial motorcyclist told NAN that a few filling stations which had the product hiked the pump price to between ₦750 and ₦810 per litre as against ₦620 a few days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of the stations have deliberately closed down in the guise of unavailability of product.

“The situation has forced some of us to park our tricycles (Keke) at home until everything normalises,” he said.

Another operator, Sunday Njokwu, on his part, said that the passengers have to pay twice the amount they were paying hitherto to get to their destinations following a hike in transport fares.

“It is not our fault because some of those who cannot afford to queue at the filling stations buy fuel for as much as ₦1100 per litre.

“As it is, the government would have to intervene as quickly as possible so that the situation doesn’t get out of hand,” Njokwu urged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allah-Magani Isa, another ‘Keke’ operator, said the scarcity and high cost of fuel had affected his daily return, adding, “I find it difficult to meet up remittance to the owner.

“I have to force myself to work extra hours so as to make ends meet and provide for my family as well,” he stated.

A resident, Mohammed Amin, said he bought half a gallon of fuel which amounted to two litres for ₦2,200. He said he was considering dropping his vehicle and opting for commercial means of transportation if the problem persisted.

Abel Musa, a resident of Narayi urged the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to ameliorate the suffering of the masses.

You can literally see commuters trekking under the scorching sun to either their work or business places unfortunately due to the high cost of transport,” Musa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fuel attendant at one of the filling stations in Kaduna, who sought anonymity told NAN that some managements of the stations were skeptical about the Federal Government’s move to soon launch the operation of additional refineries in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Mbah swears in new ENSIEC officials, stresses on credible service

Governor Mbah swears in new ENSIEC officials, stresses on credible service

New minimum wage announcement on May Day not feasible - TUC president

New minimum wage announcement on May Day not feasible - TUC president

Yahaya Bello: School writes EFCC to refund $760k fees paid for ex-Kogi gov's children

Yahaya Bello: School writes EFCC to refund $760k fees paid for ex-Kogi gov's children

Cross River Govt to compensate Calabar/Itu property owners with ₦400m

Cross River Govt to compensate Calabar/Itu property owners with ₦400m

Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

Anambra Govt to distribute new malaria vaccine, aims for malaria-free State

Anambra Govt to distribute new malaria vaccine, aims for malaria-free State

Commuters trek to work - Fuel hike halts Kaduna motorcyclists services

Commuters trek to work - Fuel hike halts Kaduna motorcyclists services

TETFund denies corruption allegation, vows to sanitise tertiary education system

TETFund denies corruption allegation, vows to sanitise tertiary education system

Excessive heat in Kano State may lead to heat-stroke, meningitis cerebrum

Excessive heat in Kano State may lead to heat-stroke, meningitis cerebrum

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yahaya Bello greeting police officers.

Yahaya Bello stripped of police protection as IG withdraws officers attached to him

Bayo Onanuga and President Tinubu [pointblanknews.com]

Tinubu made naira world’s best, what PDP failed to do in 16 years - Onanuga

600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will [The Guardian Nigeria]

Over 600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product