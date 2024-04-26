ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why our plane made emergency landing at Lagos airport, Air Peace clarifies

News Agency Of Nigeria

The airline reassured the flying public that safety remains the utmost priority and is unwavering in its commitment to it.

Air-Peace (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)
Air-Peace (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Recommended articles

A statement by Stanley Olisa, the airline’s Corporate Communications Lead, explained that some minutes before landing, the Captain noticed a fire warning indicator in the cockpit.

Contrary to reports that the aircraft made an emergency landing in Lagos, Olisa said that the captain had performed all safety measures and the fire indicator went off.

We wish to inform the flying public of an incident that occurred during our Port Harcourt-Lagos flight P47193 of today, April 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some minutes before landing, our captain noticed a fire warning indicator in the cockpit. The pilots performed all safety precautionary measures and the fire indicator went off.

“The Captain immediately notified our Operations Control Center in Lagos at 5.37 p.m.

“It was determined upon landing that the alarm was falsely triggered as there was no fire event. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers disembarked normally,” he said.

The airline reassured the flying public that safety remains the utmost priority and is unwavering in its commitment to it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that passengers on the flight were on Thursday evacuated after the airline’s aircraft made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why our plane made emergency landing at Lagos airport, Air Peace clarifies

Why our plane made emergency landing at Lagos airport, Air Peace clarifies

Over 75% of Katsina children are multidimensionally poor – UNICEF

Over 75% of Katsina children are multidimensionally poor – UNICEF

PDP unveils 200-member campaign council for Ighodalo's guber election in Edo

PDP unveils 200-member campaign council for Ighodalo's guber election in Edo

Tinubu approves resumption of repair work on Third Mainland Bridge

Tinubu approves resumption of repair work on Third Mainland Bridge

Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in APC primary

Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in APC primary

FG to review recent price hike of DStv, GOtv packages amid public outcry

FG to review recent price hike of DStv, GOtv packages amid public outcry

BREAKING: FG grants Air Peace right to commence Abuja-London flights - Keyamo

BREAKING: FG grants Air Peace right to commence Abuja-London flights - Keyamo

Deputy who dumped Akeredolu clinches PDP governorship ticket

Deputy who dumped Akeredolu clinches PDP governorship ticket

Gov inaugurates 2nd phase of palliative distribution to poor Enugu residents

Gov inaugurates 2nd phase of palliative distribution to poor Enugu residents

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yahaya Bello greeting police officers.

Yahaya Bello stripped of police protection as IG withdraws officers attached to him

Bayo Onanuga and President Tinubu [pointblanknews.com]

Tinubu made naira world’s best, what PDP failed to do in 16 years - Onanuga

600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will [The Guardian Nigeria]

Over 600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product