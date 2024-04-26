ADVERTISEMENT
Cross River Govt to compensate Calabar/Itu property owners with ₦400m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government shall only pay compensations to those whose property were identified in the original demolishment.

Governor Bassey Otu
Governor Bassey Otu [CrossRiverWatch]

Erasmus Ekpang, the state Commissioner for information, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Friday. Ekpang said that the state government would spend about ₦400 million to pay the compensations.

The commissioner stated that the move was part of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held reverently. According to him, the state government shall only pay compensations to those whose property were identified in the original demolishment.

He said that although it was the responsibility of the Federal Government to pay, the Gov. Bassey Otu-led government chose to prioritize the welfare of the people.

"We are also doing this to avoid delays, we have decided to put our people first by bearing this burden,” said.

Ekpang said that the Otu-led administration had also concluded arrangements for an aggressive urban renewal drive in the three senatorial districts of the state.

"We are embarking on massive rehabilitation and construction of roads in Ogoja and Ikom. Traffic and street lights will be installed at major junctions and roads in the areas,” he said.

The commissioner said that the move was is in line with the administration’s commitment to decentralise development in the state.

"This move will create avenues for our people outside the urban centre to benefit from governance,” he added.

Ekpang said that the governor had approved the construction of 5km of Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue Border Road (Phase 1) and 3km of Yache-Alifokpa Road (Phase 1).

