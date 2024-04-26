ADVERTISEMENT
Husband appeals to I-G to find missing Police wife who went on official duty

News Agency Of Nigeria

The husband added that his wife and her colleagues went missing on February 13, after an ambush during their official assignment to Abia

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]
Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Adekonipekun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo that his wife, with service number 068986, was serving with the Anti-Robbery Unit of Osun Police Command.

The husband said that Ruth and four of her colleagues went missing on February 13, after an ambush during their official assignment to Abia. Adekonipekun said that his wife and other officers left Osogbo on February 12 and spent the night at a hotel in Asaba.

According to him, he later learnt that they were ambushed between Anambra and Abia.

“I chatted with my wife till around 8:10 am on February 13 before they set out for the journey, but two hours later, when I tried to contact her, her number was not reachable.

"I later lodged a complaint with the officer in charge of the Anti-Robbery unit, and the Commissioner of Police, who informed me that they had sent a follow-up team to verify the state of the missing officers.

"It was later we heard that one of the officers named Sodiq, had escaped the ambush and returned to Osogbo, but didn’t know what happened to the rest of the team.”

The husband of the policewoman said since then, there had been no news about the missing police officers.

"I and others have sent a petition to the Police Service Commission, Zone lX in Osogbo and the State Police Command about the whereabouts of the officers, but there has been no response.

"I want to appeal to the I-G to please unravel the whereabout of my wife and other officers, it has not been easy to live without my wife in the last two months,” he said.

When contacted, SP Yemisi Opalola, the Police Public relations officer in Osun, said that the command and that of Imo, as well as the Army, have been working to find the missing officers.

Opalola said the families of the missing officers had met with the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Umar-Abba, who briefed them on the efforts being made to trace the missing officers and urged them to exercise more patience.

Husband appeals to I-G to find missing Police wife who went on official duty

