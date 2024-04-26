Tinubu approves resumption of repair work on Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Controller of Works in the State, Mrs Olukorede Keisha, made this known at a news briefing on Thursday in Lagos.

According to her, the project – an extension of the original plan – will continue where it left off on the Third Mainland Bridge.

She said that the exact dates for the renewed construction would be announced soon.

She said, “President Bola Tinubu has graciously asked us to continue the resurfacing from where we stopped on the Third Mainland bridge. So we’re continuing any moment from now.

“So any moment from now we’ are going to see the contractor back in site extending beyond Adeniji inward Falomo. We’re going to do the same thing just like we did on the Third Mainland Bridge.

“We know that motorists are major stakeholders. So we do not want to do this without getting across to them that’s why we’re doing this press conference so that it will not come as a surprise to us.”

Keisha said that the contractor had been told to mobilise immediately and is currently in the preparation stage.

She said that the work would involve laying new asphalt, repainting lane markings, adding missing lines, and installing solar lights.

She said that the project aimed to improve not only the bridge’s structural integrity but also its overall appearance.