ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu mourns Sen Ayogu Eze's passing, extends condolences

News Agency Of Nigeria

The late politician represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone in the Senate from 2007 to 2015.

L R: President Bola Tinubu and Sen Ayogu Eze [Naija News]
L R: President Bola Tinubu and Sen Ayogu Eze [Naija News]

Recommended articles

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. The late politician represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone in the Senate from 2007 to 2015.

Ngelale said during Eze’s time in the Senate, he held several positions, including Committee Chairman on Information and Media and Chairman of the Committee on Works, among others.

He said the president also commiserated with friends, associates, and former colleagues of the deceased, including the National Assembly as an institution. Ngelale said Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed repose and comfort to those in mourning.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu says Nigeria, Netherlands partnerships will aid economic development

Tinubu says Nigeria, Netherlands partnerships will aid economic development

Tinubu mourns Sen Ayogu Eze's passing, extends condolences

Tinubu mourns Sen Ayogu Eze's passing, extends condolences

Edo Guber: Major setback for APC as PDP poaches influential chieftain

Edo Guber: Major setback for APC as PDP poaches influential chieftain

'We know Wike is your boss': Edwin Clark fires warning to PDP acting chair

'We know Wike is your boss': Edwin Clark fires warning to PDP acting chair

Cardoso what’s wrong? Nigerians ask questions as naira depreciates further

Cardoso what’s wrong? Nigerians ask questions as naira depreciates further

Hajj Commission thanks 'Christian Uzodinma' for being its pillar of support

Hajj Commission thanks 'Christian Uzodinma' for being its pillar of support

Why our plane made emergency landing at Lagos airport, Air Peace clarifies

Why our plane made emergency landing at Lagos airport, Air Peace clarifies

Over 75% of Katsina children are multidimensionally poor – UNICEF

Over 75% of Katsina children are multidimensionally poor – UNICEF

PDP unveils 200-member campaign council for Ighodalo's guber election in Edo

PDP unveils 200-member campaign council for Ighodalo's guber election in Edo

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yahaya Bello greeting police officers.

Yahaya Bello stripped of police protection as IG withdraws officers attached to him

Bayo Onanuga and President Tinubu [pointblanknews.com]

Tinubu made naira world’s best, what PDP failed to do in 16 years - Onanuga

600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will [The Guardian Nigeria]

Over 600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product