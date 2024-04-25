ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: FG grants Air Peace right to commence Abuja-London flights - Keyamo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Keyamo restated the Federal Government's commitment to supporting all the local airlines to compete favourably with their foreign counterparts.

BREAKING: Keyamo grants Air Peace right to fly Abuja-London route
BREAKING: Keyamo grants Air Peace right to fly Abuja-London route

Recommended articles

The Minister revealed this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

“Just yesterday (Wednesday), I approved Air Peace for the Abuja-London route, not only Lagos-London route. British Airways also come to Abuja. So, let Air Peace block that path and start a war. It’s all for the good of Nigerians,” he said.

ALSO READ: We expected this earlier - Keyamo responds as Gatwick Airport finally welcomes Air Peace

ADVERTISEMENT

While expressing his displeasure over the British government's refusal to grant operation access at its prime airport, Heathrow Airport, Keyamo said the Federal Government agreed to operate the Gatwick Airport as a low-hanging fruit and starting point.

He added that he's been reviewing the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the UK and some decision would be made at the conclusion of the review.

This comes barely one month after Air Peace commenced direct flight operations from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London.

Cultural body commends Air Peace on ‘Isi Agu’ attire for cabin crew [Twitter:@AirPeace]
Cultural body commends Air Peace on ‘Isi Agu’ attire for cabin crew [Twitter:@AirPeace] Pulse Nigeria

The development, which has been applauded by many industry observers and Nigerians at large, was deemed as a corrective measure to the lopsided BASA between Nigeria and the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, flight fares on the Lagos-London route have significantly reduced since Air Peace's entrance to the market.

Before now, the price of foreign airlines on the route was as high as ₦3.5m but with Air Peace pegging a return economy class ticket for ₦1.2m, the likes of British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Qatar Airways have been forced to slash their prices to stay competitive.

However, this development has sparked a price war, with foreign airlines underpricing to stay ahead of the competition.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in primary poll

FG to review recent price hike of DStv, GOtv packages amid public outcry

FG to review recent price hike of DStv, GOtv packages amid public outcry

BREAKING: FG grants Air Peace right to commence Abuja-London flights - Keyamo

BREAKING: FG grants Air Peace right to commence Abuja-London flights - Keyamo

Deputy who dumped Akeredolu clinches PDP governorship ticket

Deputy who dumped Akeredolu clinches PDP governorship ticket

Gov inaugurates 2nd phase of palliative distribution to poor Enugu residents

Gov inaugurates 2nd phase of palliative distribution to poor Enugu residents

Flight Dispatchers fault Keyamo's order to suspend Dana Air over landing mishap

Flight Dispatchers fault Keyamo's order to suspend Dana Air over landing mishap

Respite for Nigerians as NNPC says cause of fuel scarcity has been resolved

Respite for Nigerians as NNPC says cause of fuel scarcity has been resolved

Again, JAMB extends Direct Entry registration, says 2024 UTME best in history

Again, JAMB extends Direct Entry registration, says 2024 UTME best in history

Lagos residents need real empowerment, not your food packs, LP tells Sanwo-Olu

Lagos residents need real empowerment, not your food packs, LP tells Sanwo-Olu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian soldiers (image used for illustrative purpose) [DHQ]

Soldiers catch their fellow soldiers stealing cables at Dangote Refinery

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar

JAMB orders arrest of parents who hang around CBT centres during UTME

Yahaya Bello [Punch/X]

EFCC warns Nigerians that obstructing its agents is punishable by 5 years in prison

Men of the Nigerian Army

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation