TETFund denies corruption allegation, vows to sanitise tertiary education system

Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Sonny Echono, has described the report that the agency is a cesspool of corruption as untrue.

It was recently reported that the agency awarded a contract worth over ₦3.8 billion in violation of the law that established the agency.

The agency was said to have awarded the contract five days before the end of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

But in an interview on Thursday, April 25, 2024, Echono refuted the allegation saying, since he took over the mantle of leadership TETfund due process has been its watchword.

He said apart from sanitising the education sector in the country, part of his mandate was to tackle corruption in the system.

On Wednesday, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged graft in TETFund.

The group urged the anti-graft agency to investigate alleged irregularities surrounding the contracts awarded by the agency.

The petition, which was addressed to Olanipekun Olukoyede, the Chairman of EFCC, was signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju.

The petition cites the award of contracts totaling ₦3.8billion to Fides Et Ratio Academy and Pole Global Marketing for capacity-building courses and learning management systems.

Denying the allegation, Chief Executive Officer of Fides Et Ratio Academy, Paul Chukwuma, on Thursday, April 25, said it only entered into an agreement with TETFund on a skill training program for directors and deputy directors of information and communication technology as well as students in higher education institutions in the country.

Providing more context into the issue, the TETFund boss said that there were no irregularities in the entire process as erroneously reported in the media.

He said, “We use MoUs generally for training programmes. We have been doing these MoUs, and I inherited about nine of them when I came in. Once we are discussing an MoU, it is not a contract. They are two different things.

“But we do contracts. We advertise all our projects. Four of these projects are going to FEC.

“When I was asked to come here, I was given a mandate and I have introduced reforms, made very powerful enemies and you can see some bits of that. It shows that we have done a quick deal in reforming our systems to the acknowledgement of all our stakeholders.

“The initial impression that TETFund is a cesspool of corruption was an exaggerated one. I can confirm that from my experience. It was an exaggeration of what was happening. There were some type of cartels that were in charge of TETFund projects and they also felt that all manners of political leaders could come to TETFund, collect what they call special intervention. There was no form of system or processes in place. I invited ICPC to come and inspect the systems and they did. They have come back the second time.”

Echono further disclosed that the agency will recover all monies collected by lecturers in Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for overseas training not attended.

He added that the era of collecting funds from the government purse and not utilising them for the purpose for which they were received was over.