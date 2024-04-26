Hajj Commission thanks 'Christian Uzodinma' for being its pillar of support

Its Executive Chairman, Malam Jalal Arabi, stated this when he received Uzodinma on a courtesy visit to the Muslims pilgrimage office on Thursday in Abuja.

Arabi, who expressed delight at hosting the governor, commended his interventions toward ensuring that intending pilgrims from Imo participated in this year’s pilgrimage.

“You have been a pillar of support to us in the commission through your support that ensured the participation of Imo pilgrims in this year’s exercise.

“You supported us in 2023 and did same this year in spite of the fact that you are a Christian and governor of a predominantly Christian State.

“For us, you’re a symbol of peaceful religious co-existence and unity in the country,” he said.

The NAHCON boss presented a letter of commendation to Uzodinma and an award of excellence for his support and promotion of peaceful religious co-existence and unity.

Responding, Uzodinma expressed sincere appreciation for the honour shown him.

He restated his firm belief in peaceful inter-faith co-existence to promote development and prosperity in Imo and the country as a whole.

