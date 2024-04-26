ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 75% of Katsina children are multidimensionally poor – UNICEF

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to her, UNICEF focuses on strengthening government budget systems to ensure that public resources reach children most in need.

Over 75% of Katsina children are multidimensionally poor – UNICEF (Guardian)
Over 75% of Katsina children are multidimensionally poor – UNICEF (Guardian)

Recommended articles

The UNICEF at the same time said the children were experiencing deprivation in nutrition, health, education, water, sanitation, housing and information.

Fatimah Musa, Social Policy Specialist with UNICEF, Kano Field Office, disclosed this in a presentation titled: “Investing in Katsina Children” at the onset of a 4-day engagement with Katsina House of Assembly on Thursday.

The workshop was to strengthen the roles of the lawmakers around budgeting systems, across the State Development Plan (SDP), Medium Term Expenditure Framework, and Fiscal Strategy Paper amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the UNICEF social policy specialist, no fewer than 61.2 per cent of children are also financially poor and live in poor households.

“There’s the need to invest in children because it is a right of every child that state parties are obligated to provide resources to the maximum of their possibilities.

“And also to progressively promote, fulfil and protect all rights for all children,” she said.

According to her, UNICEF focuses on strengthening government budget systems to ensure that public resources reach children most in need.

“Reducing the quality or accessibility of health care, education and other services for children, and also the lack of detailed assessment of how much the government is spending on children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Annual budgets are not aligning with state planning tools, such as MTEF and State Development Plans (SDP),“ she said.

She further explained that public policy should be accounted for in the budget, to ensure financial resources are leveraged on to make a difference for children.

According to her, effective public financial management is therefore critical to achieving sustained improvements in sector service delivery performance.

“UNICEF’s support to the government is to analyse the efficiency, equity, and sufficiency of investment in children.

“Strengthen institutions to invest in children and support the government to develop instruments that will determine the level of investment in children,” she revealed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why our plane made emergency landing at Lagos airport, Air Peace clarifies

Why our plane made emergency landing at Lagos airport, Air Peace clarifies

Over 75% of Katsina children are multidimensionally poor – UNICEF

Over 75% of Katsina children are multidimensionally poor – UNICEF

PDP unveils 200-member campaign council for Ighodalo's guber election in Edo

PDP unveils 200-member campaign council for Ighodalo's guber election in Edo

Tinubu approves resumption of repair work on Third Mainland Bridge

Tinubu approves resumption of repair work on Third Mainland Bridge

Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in APC primary

Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in APC primary

FG to review recent price hike of DStv, GOtv packages amid public outcry

FG to review recent price hike of DStv, GOtv packages amid public outcry

BREAKING: FG grants Air Peace right to commence Abuja-London flights - Keyamo

BREAKING: FG grants Air Peace right to commence Abuja-London flights - Keyamo

Deputy who dumped Akeredolu clinches PDP governorship ticket

Deputy who dumped Akeredolu clinches PDP governorship ticket

Gov inaugurates 2nd phase of palliative distribution to poor Enugu residents

Gov inaugurates 2nd phase of palliative distribution to poor Enugu residents

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian soldiers (image used for illustrative purpose) [DHQ]

Soldiers catch their fellow soldiers stealing cables at Dangote Refinery

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar

JAMB orders arrest of parents who hang around CBT centres during UTME

Yahaya Bello [Punch/X]

EFCC warns Nigerians that obstructing its agents is punishable by 5 years in prison

Men of the Nigerian Army

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation