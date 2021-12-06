RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We're prepared to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by end of 2022 - FG

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government is prepared to vaccinate 70 per cent of the Nigerian population before the end of 2022.

COVID-19: China donates 470,000 doses of vaccine to Nigeria (ThisDay)
COVID-19: China donates 470,000 doses of vaccine to Nigeria (ThisDay)

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance in Abuja on Monday.

Recommended articles

Mustapha, also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), spoke at Nigeria’s COVID-19 Summit 2021.

He said: “We are now in the era of vaccines and non-pharmaceutical intervention measures.

“We need to encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated and keep observing washing of hands, wearing of face masks, keeping physical distance and avoiding crowded areas.

“Nigeria has invested in vaccines that can cover over 70 per cent of our population before the end of 2022.

“These vaccines are safe and efficacious; it is better and safer to be vaccinated against this virus, now.”

The SGF said that the summit promised to be rewarding.

“At the end, we are expected to have carried out the following: review of the country’s COVID-19 response from February 2020 to November 2021 to identify successes, gaps and lessons to be learnt; identify resources and develop strategies that will actualise the country’s expressed international commitments toward ending COVID-19 by 31st December, 2022,” he said.

According to him, the others are development of an accountability framework for COVID-19 response and health security in Nigeria and synthesizing the blueprint for Nigeria’s recovery from the pandemic.

Mustapha added that the other expectations were articulation of actionable recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari on the governance structure, resources and policies needed to end COVID-19 in Nigeria by Dec. 31, 2022.

He said that the recommendations would include how to rebuild the health system and the economy for better response to future threats.

On Nigeria’s COVID-19 response, the SGF said: “It has been driven by science, data and experience since then till date.

“The national response has been driven by a multi-sectoral process which facilitated expansive and in-depth consideration of issues as well as speedy decision-making.

“The process enjoyed the overwhelming support of partners from the private sector and the international community.

“Through these partners, Nigeria was able to put in place critical infrastructure nationwide, procure scarce medical equipment, test kits and personal protective materials,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the summit had the theme “Pushing through the Last Mile to End the Pandemic and Build Back Better”.

The summit is a gathering of key actors in the health, economic, security and policy-making sectors of the country.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moghalu says placing African nations on travel ban list is 'Omicron apartheid'

Moghalu says placing African nations on travel ban list is 'Omicron apartheid'

Moghalu wants Nigeria to ban travellers from Canada, UK in retaliation

Moghalu wants Nigeria to ban travellers from Canada, UK in retaliation

We're prepared to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by end of 2022 - FG

We're prepared to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by end of 2022 - FG

Lai Mohammed says it's unjust for UK to ban Nigerian travellers over Omicron

Lai Mohammed says it's unjust for UK to ban Nigerian travellers over Omicron

JAMB changes literature texts for language subjects ahead of 2022 UTME

JAMB changes literature texts for language subjects ahead of 2022 UTME

AfDB's Adesina condemns western nations for ban on African countries over Omicron

AfDB's Adesina condemns western nations for ban on African countries over Omicron

How EKSU students were defrauded over N10m school fees

How EKSU students were defrauded over N10m school fees

Osinbajo to deliver keynote address in Dubai this week

Osinbajo to deliver keynote address in Dubai this week

All you need to know about UK's inclusion of Nigeria on a COVID-19 travel ban list [Pulse Explainer]

All you need to know about UK's inclusion of Nigeria on a COVID-19 travel ban list [Pulse Explainer]

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]