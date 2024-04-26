ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian hugs over 1,000 trees in 1 hour to set new world record

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Ghanaian world record-breaker is a forestry student at Auburn University in Alabama, United States.

Tahiru, a 29-year-old forestry student, achieved the feat by hugging 1,123 trees, averaging 19 per minute.

His record has been acknowledged in a publication by the Guinness World Records (GWR) on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The GWR defined the record as a hug with both arms wrapped around a tree in a close embrace, with no tree hugged more than once and no damage can be caused to any tree otherwise the attempt is disqualified.

Born in Ghana, Tahiru grew up in a farming community in Tepa, a municipality in the Ashanti Region, where he developed a keen interest in nature and its conservation.

He completed his undergraduate degree specialising in forestry at one of Ghana’s top universities and subsequently moved to Alabama in 2023 to begin his master's degree in forestry at Auburn University.

Thairu’s record attempt took place at Tuskegee National Forest, one of four national forests in the timber-rich state of Alabama, stated the GWR.

