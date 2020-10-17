Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the orderly room trial of the four police officers that assaulted protesters in the Surulere area of the state has started.

Sanwo-Olu said this while reacting to the candlelight vigils the #ENDSARS protesters held in memory of young Nigerians killed by police operatives.

The governor, who had earlier announced the names of the officers involved in the incident said their trials began on Friday, October 16, 2020.

He tweeted, "I have seen powerful images and videos of the #CandleForSARSVictims vigils held across the country. It calls for very sober reflections. Yesterday, the orderly room trial of the police officers involved in the surulere incident began.

"Some of the victims attended and will testify before the panel next week. Justice will be served. Thank you to the team actively following up and helping victims. There is so much more to be done and I will keep sharing the actions we are taking in line with my announcements".

On Friday, #ENDSARS protesters held vigils at the Lekki Toll Gate and Alausa, venues of the protests in Lagos, while protesters in Abuja, Bayelsa and Port Harcourt also honoured those who died as a result of police brutality in the country.

In his reaction to the vigils, Sanwo-Olu said he saw powerful images of the event, saying it calls for sober reflections.

While assuring the protesting youths that justice would be served, the governor promised to keep sharing information with the youths on the steps being taken on the issue.