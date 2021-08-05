Police invade kidnappers' hideout, arrest 3 suspects, rescue victim

Anene said that the operatives of the command arrested the suspects at a hideout at Ugba the headquarter of the local government area, after they had kidnapped a man.

“On sighting the police, the suspects engaged them in an exchange of fire but the police were able to subdue them and the three of them were arrested at the scene.

“One of them sustained gunshot injuries and was confirmed dead at the hospital and his corpse has been deposited at the morgue.

“The other two, identified as Aondona Yakyuur and Teryange Myina are currently undergoing interrogation,’’ she said.

She said the victim was rescued unhurt and had been reunited with his family.