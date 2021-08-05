This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Sewuese Anene, on Wednesday in Makurdi.
Police invade kidnappers' hideout, arrest 3 suspects, rescue victim
The Police Command in Benue has arrested three suspected kidnappers in Logo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
Anene said that the operatives of the command arrested the suspects at a hideout at Ugba the headquarter of the local government area, after they had kidnapped a man.
“On sighting the police, the suspects engaged them in an exchange of fire but the police were able to subdue them and the three of them were arrested at the scene.
“One of them sustained gunshot injuries and was confirmed dead at the hospital and his corpse has been deposited at the morgue.
“The other two, identified as Aondona Yakyuur and Teryange Myina are currently undergoing interrogation,’’ she said.
She said the victim was rescued unhurt and had been reunited with his family.
The PPRO said one fabricated beretta pistol with four rounds of live ammunition was recovered from them.
