Over 20 killed as gunmen storm another market in Sokoto

The gunmen reportedly stormed the market and started shooting indiscriminately at anybody in sight.

Gunmen (Leadership)
Gunmen (Leadership)

24 hours after members of a proscribed vigilance group popularly called Yan Sakai killed 11 persons at Mammande weekly market in Sokoto state, over 20 people have again been killed by suspected bandits in another market at Ungwan Lalle in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

According to Abdullahi Tsamaye, a former council Chairman of Sabon Birni Local Government, the incident, which occurred around 5pm on Friday, October 10, 2021, left many people injured and some of them are said to be receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Sabon Birni.

He said the assailants stormed the market and started shooting indiscriminately at anybody in sight.

He added that the gunmen killed over 20 persons, burnt vehicles and destroyed property.

Confirming the incident, the Special Assistant to the Minister for Police Affairs, Idris Gobir, said about 22 people died in the attack including traders from Sokoto town who were in the village for business transactions, Punch reports.

Gobir further disclosed that about 35 people were currently in various hospitals receiving treatment from the injuries they sustained during the attack.

