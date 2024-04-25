Gov inaugurates 2nd phase of palliative distribution to poor Enugu residents

Mbah explained at the event in Enugu on Thursday, that the palliative, mainly grains was to cushion the effect of the current economic hardship being experienced across the country.

He explained that the support, which he described as a “quick fix” to the economic hardship, was a collective effort by the federal and the state governments to respond to the yearnings of the people, particularly the poor.

This, he said, was necessary while awaiting the positive results of the state and federal government's economic policies and programmes designed to eradicate poverty and hunger to manifest.

He assured residents of the state that the government would continue to provide one form of palliative or the other from time to time to the poor and vulnerable groups in the state.

He warned against the politicisation of the exercise and directed the state’s committee in charge of palliative distribution to ensure that the items get to the poor in every nook and cranny of the state.

“We want the palliatives to get to the indigent and the vulnerable people among us. We want it to get across all the 260 wards in the state. Do not politicise it.

“We have done this before. So, it is an ongoing thing, as we will continue to intervene because we understand the economic challenges and hardships that our people face currently.

“What we are witnessing here, today is our short-term measure, what we refer to as a quick-fix, towards our promise to eradicate poverty and ensure zero hunger in our state.

“We have robust programmes in place, which will ultimately ensure that we eradicate poverty and kiss it goodbye in Enugu State.

“We have instituted several programmes in place to eradicate poverty. These include community and social development programmes, our state’s small and medium enterprise programme, and our women programmes among others,” Mbah said.

He said that the programmes were designed to uplift the people economically, adding that “the plan ultimately is for our people to be able to generate employment and create wealth for themselves.

“The ultimate thing is for our people to be able to create wealth, whether in the agricultural sector, the business sector or those that are providing services.

“We are poised to upskill them and very soon, you will see and also feel the impact of these programmes.

“For those that are in the agricultural sector, we are going to upskill them so they can increase their production, and those in business and SMEs, we have intervened in those areas by providing funds”.