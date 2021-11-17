Ondo NYSC coordinator worries about drug abuse, says many corps members are drug addicts

Ani said the ugly trend among corps members needed to be urgently addressed because the rate was alarming.

Speaking at the 2021 corps employers workshop in Akure on Wednesday, Ani said many corps members were drug addicts.

She, however, called on employers of the corps members to assist in rehabilitating them rather than rejecting them.

The coordinator said, “For the Corps members that take weeds(Indian hemp), I need to let you know that NYSC is doing so much. Many of our children (corps members) are drug addicts. I am talking out of experience. When we are in the orientation camp, we tell them that if they were into it, it was an opportunity for them to drop such habits.

“In this our very last orientation, we had one that was suffering from withdrawal syndrome. We were managing this boy and he was eagerly wanting to take more. As a matter of fact, when we are going to the orientation camp, we take so many collaborative agencies including NDLEA, counsellors, people who help talk to the ones that are really into drugs.

“I never knew that this TomTom (sweet) when you put it inside Coca-Cola, it will make you high. I never knew that when they hold Lacaserra bottle, you won’t know that the content is not Lacaserra. Even known seasoning cubes that you and I use in cooking., these children will put it inside Lacasera, drink it and they are high.”

“In the scheme, we counsel them, talk to them every morning. Another female corps member brought over one hundred tablets of Diazepam drugs to the camp. So the issue of drug abuse is getting alarming. Some will wake up at midnight shouting and disturbing others.

“We keep telling them that if they are into drugs, they should drop it outside before entering the orientation camp within three weeks, and once they could achieve that, they could live a normal life. So when you have such in your employment, please let them become your own children, help them because so many of them are into drugs, that is the truth.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the corps, Brig. General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, who was represented by Director, NYSC South West Area office, Mr Tunde Fadairo, said employers had no right to approve the letter of leave or travel for corps.