Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has been arrested for breaking into Royal palm spring estate, a property sealed by the state government.

Okorocha accompanied by his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, reportedly broke the keys to recover the estate belonging to his wife, Nkechi.

According to The Nation, the State Government loyalists confronted Okorocha and Nwou and the clash left one person injured.

Conforming Okorocha’s arrest, Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu said police moved to Akachi road after receiving a distress call that the Royal Palm Spring Estate sealed by the state government had been violently opened by Okorocha.

Orlando said, “The command received a distress call regarding what we termed to be an unrest at Royal Spring palm estate, and the operatives moved to the place we discovered Okorocha led some persons to the place hitherto sealed by the Imo government.

“The command calmed the situation and invited Okorocha, to come and explain why he led the violent breaking into the estate that led to damages.”

Imo State Government had on Friday, February 19, 2021, sealed the property along Akachi road.

According to the team led by Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, the seizure of the estate was in compliance with directive of the Imo State gazette on the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on recovery of Lands and other related matters.