Built for your comfort, Meridian Park Estate presents a new and exciting concept of affordable luxury living. These exquisite homes are pristine developments with remarkable spaces that offer a life of maximum comfort.

With homes comprising of luxurious en-suite rooms that enjoy natural lighting from elegant large glass windows making truly stunning views and distinctive features such as Affordability, Flexibility and Unmatched returns on investment, Meridian Park homes are the undisputed route to an exquisite luxurious lifestyle.

Strategically situated along the serene and beautiful Lekki Peninsula, 5 minutes from VGC by Abraham Adesanya Junction, Meridian homes are not just affordable, they also provide you with the best quality homes and living facilities that guarantee you a serene environment to raise your family and live freely. With an outright payment of N9.55 Million Naira, you can own a beautiful 2 bed apartment in Ajah.

Meridian Park Estate also provides you with a 3-year payment plan at a N990k initial deposit and the balance spread over 36 months guaranteeing your entry into luxurious living. Their homes stand out because they offer the lowest entry price in the real estate market compared to their competitors who offer 40%-60% higher. They give the exclusive opportunity to buy into the market at a low price but gain heavily from this investment through its high rate of appreciation in value.

Meridian homes are ever appreciating in value of up to 25% yearly and in 2 years, you can offload at a much higher rate making it possible for your house to buy another house within 2 years. Having delivered over 1500 homes in the last 3 years, they always deliver on their promises by providing the most affordable homes at premium quality, in the primmest locations and with the most convenient payment terms that not only guarantees your entry into luxury living but ensures you experience great returns on your investment.

Nobody gives you such an investment advantage in the city of Lagos, a home in Meridian Park Estate is the best investment you can ever make.

