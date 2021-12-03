LASU students to join Sanwo-olu’s peace walk

The proposed walk which was suggested by the governor earlier in the week had been spurned by some who participated in the #ENDSARS campaign.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the Governor’s call for the peace walk in the wake of the state’s official stance on the #ENDSARS judicial panel’s findings. With different individuals invited to the walk like Mr Macaroni turning down his call for peace.

The LASU students have however come to the aid of the governor with their resolve to join him on the walk as the relationship they enjoy with the governor enough reason for them to heed his call. This statement was made through the institution’s Student Union president during his visit to launch an arcade at the school.

“To Mr Governor, Sir, it is what you signed up for but we are indebted to you. Be rest assured, whenever you walk, we will work with you. We will be by your side. Whenever you run, we will run with you to the end,” Badmus pledged on behalf of his fellow students.

“I want to tell you that we are on this journey together, and together we will build the biggest university in the whole of Africa and it will compete with the greatest universities in the entire world.

“I feel highly honored that all of you have turned out in large numbers to come and see the possibilities of what we can do collectively.

“This arcade will provide the right atmosphere for the leadership of the Student Union of LASU and opportunity for students management better relationship. It would provide an opportunity to engage with the wonderful youths in LASU because this is also a building to develop the future leaders that are leaders here today,” he concluded.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----