Lagos Government installs 18 new traditional rulers in 9 months

Dr Wale Ahmed, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, made this known in Ikeja on Tuesday, at the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate the second year in office of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ahmed said that of the 18 traditional rulers, five were first class, while 13 others were second class obas.

"Between June 2020 and March 2021, the ministry, through the Chieftaincy Department, has successfully installed 18 obas (traditional rulers).

"Of these 18 Obas; five are first class and 13 are second class obas.

"It is important to note here that these installations were conducted peacefully because of the mediation that resulted in harmonious resolutions in all the ruling houses," Ahmed said.

He said that the ministry had also leveraged on the meticulous efforts of the Standing Tribunal of Inquiry to ensure that chieftaincy matters were resolved.

According to him, the chieftaincy matters were resolved in a way and manner that have efficiently reduced acrimony in various communities.

He said the welfare and capacity building of obas and chiefs had remained priority of the administration, adding that the ministry had ensured that the priority of the governor was actualised.

"This has also ensured continued improvement in government-traditional rulers' relationship, such that traditional institutions are working in tandem with the state government to ensure that dividends of governance reach the grassroots," he said.

The commissioner said further that the government was mediating in 12 boundary disputes among communities across the state.

He said that the ministry had ensured communal peace at the grassroots, especially in communities that had boundary issues.

Ahmed said that this was done through prompt and periodic arbitration and adjudication, thereby averting situation that might result into breakdown of law and order.

"This has ensured peaceful communal existence and zero-level of communal clashes.

"The resultant effect is the ease of doing business and continued economic growth as Lagos residents undergo and undertake their daily businesses without fear of chaos or communal clashes.

"This has been effective because the ministry has in the past one year leverage on the good relationship the state government has with the traditional leaders and community leaders," he said.