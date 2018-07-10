I will tame Fayose – Governor Yahaya Bello

news

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has promised to tame Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state.

Bello said this while speaking at a rally organised to campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the upcoming Ekiti governorship election, Kayode Fayemi.

According to the Governor, “Nobody has monopoly of stupidity. We shall tame him on Saturday.

“I want to talk, I want to yarn. There are two categories of people I want to address here today. First, the Nigerian youth, secondly, the Kogi citizens that are living in Ekiti state.

“Yesterday, we entered into a covenant with Nigerian youth in Ekiti state. When we were coming yesterday from Kogi state, we decided to come by road to address my people.

“Our grandfather, great grandfathers, fathers and mothers for over 100 years lived in Ekiti state. And as such, more than 75% of the farm centres are occupied by the people of Kogi state. In fact, it means, wherever we voted, it is surely victory. Exactly the way we did it in Ondo state, we are going to repeat it here in Ekiti state.

“We heard that there was stakeholders meeting and there is someone called Fayose, and he disrupted it. Wallahi, he is lucky that I was not there. Anyway, that one is bygone. Saturday, we will send him packing from governance. I will be here with you. Nobody will intimidate you.

“Your Excellency, I have already entered into covenant with them and they have promised me that they will not be intimidated, that somebody does not have monopoly of stupidity. We shall tame him on Saturday.”

President Muhammadu Buhari was also at the rally to campaign for his former cabinet member, Fayemi.