The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) has denied direct involvement in the death of one Emmanuel Samuel as alleged on social media.

Pictures and videos posted on Twitter early on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 alleged that Samuel was killed by officers of the task force in the Oshodi area of the state.

One of such pictures, posted by someone claiming to be the deceased's cousin, has been retweeted nearly 9,000 times at the time of this report.

However, the task force has claimed that Samuel was killed by a commercial bus driver who was running from its officers.

The driver had allegedly been illegally loading passengers by the roadside in Oshodi before taking off recklessly at a high speed after noticing the task force's presence.

The agency said the driver knocked down Samuel who was trying to cross the expressway at the same time.

"No gunshot was fired within the vicinity as being rumoured on social media," the statement read.

In its own statement regarding the incident, the Lagos State Police Command said the driver hit two other people who required medical attention.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered officers to work with independent observers and eyewitnesses in the area to trace and arrest the driver responsible for Samuel's death.