Excessive use of cellphones, computers can make you go blind, here's how

News Agency Of Nigeria

The optometrist advised people to always take preventive measures while using the electrical gadgets.

A group of people using cell phones and computers [Meta AI]
A group of people using cell phones and computers [Meta AI]

Omo-Irabor who made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Warri, advised people to always take preventive measures while using the electrical gadgets.

She said the gadgets produce destructive rays that are harmful to the eyes and called for carefulness in their usage. Omo-Irabor advised people to wear glasses or other protective measures while using cell phones and computers.

Excessive use of cell phones and computers contribute to vision loss if preventive measures are not taken.

“The gadgets produce destructive rays that are harmful to the eyes and can cause vision loss.

“It is advisable for users to engage protective measures to prevent direct contact with the cell phones and computers,” she said.

Omo-Irabor, also a consultant in low vision, decried the poor awareness creation on vision-related diseases in the country and solicited the assistance of the media. According to her, there is low awareness creation during the annual World Sight Day programmes of the Nigerian Association of Optometrists.

We do have an annual programme called the World Sight Day.

“It gives Optometrists the opportunity to offer free eye screening and examination to members of the public.

“Unfortunately, there is poor awareness creation of the yearly programme, otherwise, people would have taken its advantage to get their eyes examined,” she stated.

Omo-Irabor also berated Nigerians that hardly go for medical checks, according to her, as practised in the Western world.

“In this part of the world, people find it difficult to go for medical check-ups unless when they have major complaints.

“Early detection helps in addressing any health condition, people should go for regular eye examination,” she added.

The optometrist listed some of the eye conditions to include cataract and glaucoma, saying that to check one’s eyes yearly is to see clearly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

