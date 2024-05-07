ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra PASAN suspends strike for 2 months as Govt addresses demands

News Agency Of Nigeria

The decision was reached after the government had set in measures to address their demands.

The Chairman of the association, Abraham Okoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Awka that the decision was reached after the government had set in measures to address their demands.

Okoye said that part of the measures was to address issues of unpaid peculiar allowances of staff of the state House Assembly.

The executive of Anambra PASAN and south-east zonal leadership of PASAN met with the leadership of the state Assembly, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Head of Service, and a team of permanent secretaries.

“The meetings resolved that the leadership of the Assembly commits to the payment of Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) to the staff.

“A joint committee of the Executive and the Assembly was set to look into and advise the governor on the modalities for financial autonomy of Anambra state House of Assembly.

“Therefore, with the above developments, Anambra state PASAN is directed by its national body to suspended the indefinite strike for two months,” Okoye said.

According to Okoye, if nothing is done by the end of the two-month timeline, PASAN will recommence the strike.

NAN reports that the indefinite strike was due to the non-implementation of full legislative financial autonomy and non-payment of the allowances that had been recurring in the state’s budget since 2019.

The association was also protesting the non-constitution of the state Legislative Service Commission as provided by Anambra Legislative Service Commission Law, 2022.

