Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80

The reduction is the sequel to the directive of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), that all the 11 Discos should now charge ₦206.80/kWh and no longer ₦225/Kwh for customers in Band A feeders.

This is contained in a statement issued by EEDC’s Spokesperson, Emeka Ezeh, in Enugu on Monday.

It said: “This is to inform our customers that the end-user tariff for our Band A feeders has been reviewed downwards from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80/kWh under MYTO 2024, effective from May 6, 2024.

“The daily minimum 20-hour supply still stands.