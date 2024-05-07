ADVERTISEMENT
Tech industry gets green push as NGO unveils eco-friendly initiative

Segun Adeyemi

AREAi plans to use its proficiency and extensive resources in digital transformation and sustainability to accomplish the initiative’s goals nationwide.

Pulse reports that the tech-oriented non-governmental organisation (NGO) launched its SCALE initiative in Abuja on Tuesday, May 7.

The initiative is supported by the Digital Access Programme (DAP) of the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Gideon Olanrewaju, the Project Manager, explained that the SCALE initiative aims to enhance environmental awareness and promote responsible digital practices in the usage and upkeep of digital tools and internet devices.

He stated that AREAi plans to use its proficiency and extensive resources in digital transformation and sustainability to accomplish the initiative’s goals.

L-R: Michael Abdullahi (Outreach & Stakeholders Engagement Lead), Temilade Salami (Digital Communications & Content Development Specialist), Prince Gideon Olanrewaju (CEO AREAi/ Project Manager), Oluwaseun Durojaiye (Public Affairs & External Communications Specialist) at the project launch of the SCALE for NetZero Transition Program in Abuja, Nigeria. [Segun Adeyemi]
Olanrewaju said, “This move aims at aligning producers, consumers and stakeholders of the technology sector with eco-consciousness, ensuring a greener, more sustainable future for Nigeria’sNigeria’s digital landscape.

“This initiative, under the theme Smart Climate Awareness, Learning and Empowerment (SCALE) for Net Zero,” will directly engage information and communications technology companies, digital start-ups, and innovation hubs.

“Other key stakeholders in the tech ecosystem will be engaged to facilitate their understanding about technology’s high negative environmental cost, then mobilise them to collectively commit and act towards reducing their contributions to digital carbon footprint.”

Idongesit Udoh, the Head of the UK Government’s Digital Access Programme and Country Adviser, highlighted a new initiative aimed at advancing digital sustainability awareness and responsible technology use through evidence-based strategies driven by citizens.

Udoh emphasised the importance of technology adoption being environmentally friendly, socially fair, and economically feasible.

Meanwhile, Oluwaseun Durojaiye, the SCALE initiative Public Affairs and External Communications Specialist, emphasised that the program aims to promote capacity building.

She said, “The capacity development component of SCALE is geared at knowledge production and dissemination. Significantly, we will be developing a web—and mobile-based open-source measurement tool that enables technology stakeholders (start-ups, digital centres, ICT hubs, etc.) to access, measure, track, and report their digital environmental footprint.

“This tool will be developed following international standards, combining the utility of 3 features ranging from Life Cycle Assessment, Digital Carbon Footprint Estimation and Electronic Product Environmental Assessment.”

