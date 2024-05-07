Enugu Govt to implement community service sentences to deter crime

Udeh gave the assurance at a One-day Workshop for the Validation of the Draft Framework on Community Service Measures in the Enugu State Justice System organised by the Carmelite Prisoners’ Interest Organisation (CAPIO) in Enugu on Monday.

Udeh, represented by a Director in the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ngozi Okoye, said that the Ministry of Justice through the DPP would give support for the community service sentence to succeed in the state.

“I have already appointed some legal officers under my office as community service officers and positioned their minds for them to develop themselves on it and seize any training opportunity on it as well,” she said.

The attorney general commended CAPIO for the investment and energy put in to promote and propagate community service sentencing as a veritable alternative to custodian service sentencing in Enugu State.

Contributing, Justice C.C. Ani of the Enugu State High Court, while commending CAPIO for a good job, stressed the need to provide tools including uniforms that those convicted of community service would use to carry out their routine community work.

Ani also recommended that the state High Court open an office for community service officers as well as train community service officers to understand the system and their obligations.

Presenting the draft framework for implementation of the community service sentences, the Legal Officer of CAPIO, Wilson Nneji, said sentences would deter offenders from committing crimes.

In the paper entitled “Understanding The Draft Framework: Overview of the Framework’s Purpose, Scope, Key Components and Principles Underlying the Framework” Nneji said the sentences would also reduce prolonged trial periods and the cost of maintaining inmates in the country.

He said that the validation and implementation of the draft framework would benefit stakeholders within the justice system.

According to him, it will lead to more stakeholders at the community levels – traditional and religious leaders and families and kindreds – getting more involved in the character reformation and rehabilitation of deviant individuals in the community.

“This is because no family, kindred, community or religious group will want a deviant individual of their own bringing shame and negative name-calling on them.

“It will ensure that minor offenders and at times first offenders do not mix up with hardened criminals and they continue with a crime-free life-style after their community service sentence,” Nneji stated.

He noted that after the validation of the draft, the next stage would be training the community service officers enforcers or implementers as well as making a handbook or guide available to stakeholders in the implementation.

Speaking, Assistant Controller of Corrections, Benjamin Ugwu, noted that there had been laid down provisions in the new Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Act for non-custodian service or sentence as well as officers serving in the non-custodian service.

Ugwu said: “What we wanted is for CAPIO to follow NCoS lead and guidance on community service already enshrined in the new NCoS Act.

“There is no need to reinvent another programme by CAPIO and we presently have enough officers in the non-custodian service of NCoS Enugu State Command.

”So, there is a need to work with the state Controller of Corrections.”

Responding, the Executive Director of CAPIO, Rev. Fr. Jude Isiguzo, said that the validation workshop for the proposed operational framework for community service sentence was a sequel and a follow-up to the earlier meeting held on the matter by stakeholders on March 18, 2024.

Isiguzo said that a key reason for the validation framework for community service was to provide a guide on how it could be effectively implemented in Enugu State and various stakeholders in the justice system keying into it.

“Therefore, the aim of this workshop is for all the stakeholders to check, correct and prove the validity or accuracy of the proposed framework for operationalisation of community service measures,” he noted.

He also said that CAPIO would financially provide for all tools and uniforms used by those convicted of community service once the implementation kicked off in the state.

“CAPIO is currently building quarters in Oji River to house those that do not have their communities within the state and have no one to stand for them as guarantor(s) for them to stay and serve their community service sentence.

“We appeal to the Chief Judge to provide community service office, appoint enough personnel to the office, while CAPIO will provide training, retraining and guidance,” he added.

Doing the validation, the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Raymond Ozoemena, called on various ministries, agencies departments of government and stakeholders involved in community service to appoint desk officers or officers for training and implementation.

Ozoemena, represented by Justice Anthony Onovo, lauded CAPIO for devoting time, energy and financial resources to promote, propagate, engage and see that community service sentences work well and effectively in the state.

“When community service sentencing comes in full implementation; it will check congestion in our correction centres and act as a good deterrence to crime in our communities and state since offenders will serve in the open glare of all who know them,” he noted.