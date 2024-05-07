Governor Adeleke vows to invest in Ile-Ife and restore its lost glory
The governor has vowed to invest more on the infrastructural development of Ile-Ife.
Adeleke made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja, in Ile-Ife on Tuesday.
The governor noted that any time he passed through the town, he was not happy due to the level decay in terms of infrastructure.
He promised to invest more on the infrastructural development of Ile-Ife as the source of Yorubaland.
Earlier, a former National Secretary of People's Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Wale Ladipo, lauded Ooni for supporting the governor and the state government.
Ladipo appreciated the governor for initiating the construction a flyover in Ile-Ife among other infrastructure.
In his remarks, Oba Ogunwusi, commended the governor for his efforts at ensuring even growth and development in all communities in the state.
Oba Ogunwusi called for more good roads within Ife and its environs among other developments in the area.
