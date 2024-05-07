Unknown hoodlums abduct travelers on Sagamu-Benin expressway, killing one

SP Omolola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, said that the abduction happened on Friday.

Odutola, however, explained that the police could not specifically say the number of people abducted, saying that the hoodlums killed one of the travelers yet to be identified. The police spokesperson added that the incident, which happened on Friday, May 3 at 6:55 pm, was incidental as a case of armed robbery, murder and kidnapping.

"We have information that about seven people with A.K 47 suddenly blocked the Benin-Sagamu expressway.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ilisan got to the scene of the incident and saw two vehicles pierced with bullets and one other vehicle.

“One was a Lexus Jeep 300 with registration number LND 640 DY, the driver’s name is Chilaka Lugard and another Lexus Jeep 350 with registration number LSR 996 JF belonging to Kingsley Chineme.

“Inside this Lexus 350 car was found a cross bag with ₦113,000, two iPhones, an iPhone 6 and iPhone 11 Promax.

“There was also a corpse of an unidentified man, who was shot in the head.

“The third vehicle was loaded with plantain and the driver, who was among those abducted but has regained freedom, was later allowed to go with the vehicle.

"The other Lexus vehicles have been taken to Ilisan police station,” she said.

Odutola said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had in an emergency meeting summoned on Monday, directed the tactical commanders and the mobile squadron to go after the criminals.