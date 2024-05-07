ADVERTISEMENT
JAMB releases 531 more UTME results, cautions against fake score claims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The board has also proceeded with the screening of over 64,000 withheld results due to cases of examination misconduct.

Nigerians checking their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results
Nigerians checking their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results

This is contained in a statement by the Public Communication Advisor of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Tuesday in Abuja. Benjamin said the Board had proceeded with the screening of over 64,000 withheld results due to cases of examination misconduct.

In the course of the exercise, other cases of examination misconduct were also established to make a tally of 92 from the 81 initially discovered,“ he said.

He said the Board is also looking at cases of unverified candidates and would soon come up with a position. He added that the attention of the Board had been drawn to some fallacious publications purporting that an unknown candidate, who did not sit for the Board’s 2024 UTME obtained scores.

Benjamin described this as fake, malicious and a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of the Board while urging the public to disregard such publications. He said that the publication which levels such a grievous allegation, has no details of the candidate for proper verification.

“The Board is not surprised as this is the season of mischief makers, who would want to deceive gullible candidates.

“The examination template of the Board is designed with the highest sense of responsibility and is not an allocation platform where scores are doled out to candidates.

“It is most unfortunate that anybody could even believe such narration or that the story could even gain traction given the Board’s integrity.

“This again has gone to further vindicate the Board’s stance that candidates should desist from disclosing their classified details to third-parties,” he stated.

He said that in investigating some of these allegations, the Board discovered that some of these mischief makers copied results sent to other candidates.

“They then edit the details sent to them and then parade this as emanating from the Board.

“The Board challenges any candidate, parent or anybody with such a claim to prove it wrong by coming forward with the details of such claims, and the phone number with which such results were conveyed," he added.

He said that this development would only propel the Board to further tighten the process of checking its results to make it more personalised. Benjamin said it would be stringent when it should be a simple exercise.

The Board reiterated that neither its results nor any of its processes have been compromised.

“Hence, it will continue to protect the integrity of its systems against such malicious actors, who are hell-bent on creating confusion where none existed,” he noted.

Benjamin said that the Board will add more features like registration numbers to the existing UTME Result checking process going forward, to make it extra difficult for anybody to edit.

He urged candidates to securely keep their details secure, noting that if they were found associating with any of these mischievous elements, they would be treated as collaborators.

The spokesman said that the method of checking the 2024 UTME remained to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 and not through any other process. He, therefore, said the result at the moment is not on the Board’s website.



