Man trapped in drainage while clearing debris prompts LASEMA search

News Agency Of Nigeria

The incident scene revealed that the man was a Drain Ducks worker employed by LAMATA.

LASEMA in search of man trapped in underground drainage at Onipanu Bus Stop
LASEMA in search of man trapped in underground drainage at Onipanu Bus Stop [National Accord Newspaper]

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known in a statement, in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that following an SOS message on the distress situation of a drainage worker, LASEMA activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from its Onipanu Base.

He said that upon arrival of the emergency responders at the incident scene, investigations revealed that an adult male de-silting drainages along that axis in an attempt to clear a blocked portion, accessed the underground tunnel and got trapped.

He said that further investigation at the incident scene revealed that the man was a Drain Ducks worker employed by LAMATA. He added that while trying to dislodge and evacuate debris from the underground drainage, the man unfortunately got trapped in between the tunnel.

“In conducting the Search and Rescue Operation, the LASEMA Response Team and all Emergency Responders are working together assiduously to rescue the trapped victim from inside the underground drainage, which commenced at 16:25hrs.

“In order to hasten positive results, sophisticated equipment has been deployed to the penetrative of the manhole to save the worker’s life.

“Strategic efforts have also been employed to block off, and divert the inflow of water from the Ilupeju axis, to reduce the volume of underground flood.

“Search and rescue operation is still ongoing,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He listed emergency responders at the scene including the LASEMA Response Team at Onipanu, the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, LAMATA, KAI and LASTMA.

