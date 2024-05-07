NNPC assures over 30-day fuel supply, urges motorists against panic buying

Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The company called on motorists to shun panic buying of the product as the nationwide supply and distribution of PMS continued to improve across the country.

“In the filling stations monitored across several states, including Lagos and the FCT, the queues have since thinned out, a development that will keep improving daily in other states.

“The Company wishes to state that at the moment, it has over 1.5 billion litres stock of PMS, which is equivalent to over 30 days sufficiency.