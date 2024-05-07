ADVERTISEMENT
PoS operators must register with CAC by July 7 - CBN

Segun Adeyemi

Representatives from the Fintech sector committed to working closely with the federal government to facilitate the directive's smooth implementation.

PoS operators have less than two months to comply with CBN's directives.
PoS operators have less than two months to comply with CBN's directives. [Getty Images]

This directive was disclosed during a meeting in Abuja between Fintechs and the Registrar-General/Chief Executive Officer (CAC), Hussaini Magaji (SAN).

Magaji emphasised that the two-month window for registering agents, merchants, and individuals with the commission aligns with legal obligations and the instructions of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The measure aims at safeguarding the businesses of Fintech’s customers and strengthening the economy,” a statement titled ‘CAC, PoS OPERATORS AGREE TO TWO-MONTH DEADLINE TO REGISTER THEIR AGENTS AND MERCHANTS TO STRENGTHEN THE FINTECH INDUSTRY ‘issued by the CAC added.

He emphasised that the move was supported by Section 863, Subsection 1 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA 2020, and the 2013 CBN guidelines on agent banking.

Magaji clarified that the registration deadline, set to expire on July 7, 2024, was not intended to single out any specific groups or individuals but to safeguard businesses.

Various representatives from the Fintech sector committed to working closely with the commission to facilitate the smooth implementation of the directive.

However, some highlighted the importance of thorough and widespread awareness campaigns to ensure the initiative’s success.

Tokoni Peter, the President’s Special Adviser on ICT Development and Innovation, vowed to oversee the process seamlessly, aligning with the current administration’s Renewed Hope Initiative.

Representatives from Opay, Momba, Palmpay Ltd, Pay Stack, Fair Money MFB, Monie Point, and Teasy Pay attended the event and endorsed a document to back the project.

Binance CEO accuses Nigerian officials of demanding secret crypto bribe

KEDCO partners iRecharge to streamline bill payments, prevent revenue leaks

Again, court stalls Ibeto's jurisdiction bid in ₦4.8bn alleged fraud case

Reps alarmed by rising cement prices, considers it harmful to Nigeria's economy

Yusuf signs premarital health screening law to prevent birth defects, others

PoS operators must register with CAC by July 7 - CBN

Sule set to build 3000-capacity hall for corps members to foster friendships

Excessive use of cellphones, computers can make you go blind, here's how

'Enemies of progress': Ben Bruce slams Atiku, Obi over Lagos-Calabar Highway project in viral video

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

