ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

KEDCO partners iRecharge to streamline bill payments, prevent revenue leaks

News Agency Of Nigeria

He described the iRecharge payment platform as a positive milestone deployed to allow customers to pay their bills with convenience.

iRecharge Technology [X.com]
iRecharge Technology [X.com]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the iRecharge payment product was launched in Kano.

The Managing Director of KEDCO, Malam Abubakar Yusuf, expressed delight over the partnership, urging customers to embrace the initiative. He described the iRecharge payment platform as a positive milestone deployed to allow customers to pay their bills with convenience.

According to him, the initiative marks the beginning of a new era for KEDCO, as it embarks on a strategic partnership with iRecharge Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, KEDCO is adding a new dimension to its digital solutions by embarking on a promising and exciting journey that will ultimately reposition our company’s revenue drive.

“It will also support our efforts towards the reduction of commercial and collection losses.

“Our collaboration with iRecharge Technology signifies our commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced service delivery, plugging revenue leakages, and ultimately providing better payment solutions’’ he said.

He was hopeful that the partnership would not only streamline the company’s operation and improve collections but also enhance customer satisfaction.

“The solution is not only convenient but also cost-free and effortless for our esteemed customers. Either through bank transfers, the use of USSD, or other user-friendly options, no matter your preferences, you are covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, we are optimistic that in weeks to come this payment solution will begin to yield the desired objectives.

"I solicit the support and commitment of all the stakeholders towards achieving the laudable objectives of this important partnership with iRecharge”, he stated.

Demonstrating the payment solution, the Chief Growth Officer of iRecharge Technology, Abubakar Mohammed, explained that the iRecharge payment platform is the easiest and smartest way to pay electricity bills.

According to him, Utility Loans allow customers who open a payment account with iRecharge to receive loans, pay their bills promptly and enjoy a power supply without hitches.

He said payments could be made through many platforms, including e-payment, WhatsApp platform with 09096666612, www.irecharge.ng, *6606*1#, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Binance CEO accuses Nigerian officials of demanding secret crypto bribe

Binance CEO accuses Nigerian officials of demanding secret crypto bribe

KEDCO partners iRecharge to streamline bill payments, prevent revenue leaks

KEDCO partners iRecharge to streamline bill payments, prevent revenue leaks

Again, court stalls Ibeto's jurisdiction bid in ₦4.8bn alleged fraud case

Again, court stalls Ibeto's jurisdiction bid in ₦4.8bn alleged fraud case

Reps alarmed by rising cement prices, considers it harmful to Nigeria's economy

Reps alarmed by rising cement prices, considers it harmful to Nigeria's economy

Yusuf signs premarital health screening law to prevent birth defects, others

Yusuf signs premarital health screening law to prevent birth defects, others

PoS operators must register with CAC by July 7 - CBN

PoS operators must register with CAC by July 7 - CBN

Sule set to build 3000-capacity hall for corps members to foster friendships

Sule set to build 3000-capacity hall for corps members to foster friendships

Excessive use of cellphones, computers can make you go blind, here's how

Excessive use of cellphones, computers can make you go blind, here's how

'Enemies of progress': Ben Bruce slams Atiku, Obi over Lagos-Calabar Highway project in viral video

'Enemies of progress': Ben Bruce slams Atiku, Obi over Lagos-Calabar Highway project in viral video

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment