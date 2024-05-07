KEDCO partners iRecharge to streamline bill payments, prevent revenue leaks

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the iRecharge payment product was launched in Kano.

The Managing Director of KEDCO, Malam Abubakar Yusuf, expressed delight over the partnership, urging customers to embrace the initiative. He described the iRecharge payment platform as a positive milestone deployed to allow customers to pay their bills with convenience.

According to him, the initiative marks the beginning of a new era for KEDCO, as it embarks on a strategic partnership with iRecharge Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, KEDCO is adding a new dimension to its digital solutions by embarking on a promising and exciting journey that will ultimately reposition our company’s revenue drive.

“It will also support our efforts towards the reduction of commercial and collection losses.

“Our collaboration with iRecharge Technology signifies our commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced service delivery, plugging revenue leakages, and ultimately providing better payment solutions’’ he said.

He was hopeful that the partnership would not only streamline the company’s operation and improve collections but also enhance customer satisfaction.

“The solution is not only convenient but also cost-free and effortless for our esteemed customers. Either through bank transfers, the use of USSD, or other user-friendly options, no matter your preferences, you are covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, we are optimistic that in weeks to come this payment solution will begin to yield the desired objectives.

"I solicit the support and commitment of all the stakeholders towards achieving the laudable objectives of this important partnership with iRecharge”, he stated.

Demonstrating the payment solution, the Chief Growth Officer of iRecharge Technology, Abubakar Mohammed, explained that the iRecharge payment platform is the easiest and smartest way to pay electricity bills.

According to him, Utility Loans allow customers who open a payment account with iRecharge to receive loans, pay their bills promptly and enjoy a power supply without hitches.