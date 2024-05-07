Yusuf signs premarital health screening law to prevent birth defects, others

The new law mandates premarital health screening for all prospective couples in the state. While signing the law in Kano, Yusuf urged its faithful implementation to uphold the sanctity of marriages in Kano State and ensure the birth of healthy offspring, free from any preventable illnesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to the law, no wedding would be permitted in Kano State without the presentation of a health screening certificate for genotype, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, and other related conditions.

The law is meant to reduce the likelihood of children being born with underlying health issues such as sickle cell anaemia, HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis.

This initiative aligns with the Kano state governor’s commitment to enhancing and providing a conducive environment for the healthcare sector, aiming to make Kano free from or significantly reduce health challenges.

The law necessitates mandatory testing for HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, genotype, and other relevant examinations before marriage. It also prohibits any discrimination or stigmatisation against individuals living with HIV/AIDS, sickle cell anaemia, hepatitis, and related conditions.

