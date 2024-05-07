Gowon wants Nigerian leaders to emulate Yar'Adua's transparent leadership

Gown said this in Abuja at the first Umaru Yar’Adua International Leadership Conference and Awards on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was organised by Global Initiative for Leadership Success.

Gown said for the nation to achieve sustainable development, both leaders and other citizens should be morally upright and address the most pressing needs of the society.

Recalling his experience with Yar’Adua while he was the governor of Katsina state, Gowon said that the Guinea worm would not have been eradicated without the rapid and apt response to governance by Yar’Adua.

He commended late Yar’Adua for setting up the Justice Muhammed Uwais Electoral Reforms meant to end electoral malfeasance. Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the initiative, retired Maj.-Gen Abdullahi Mamman, said that the gathering was aimed at interrogating leadership issues about the palace of morality and ethics in governance.

Mamman, while describing the late President Yar’Adua, said, “His governance leadership qualities were sterling, profoundly mercurial, and legendary, noting that his administration grew the economy and stabilised the society.

“His audacious, boldness and sincerity of acknowledging in his inaugural speech that the electoral process that brought him to power was flawed and pledged to take concrete steps and actions was enough proof of his honesty’’, he said.

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue urged Nigerians to support the state and federal government for the smooth running of the government. Alia said that Yar’Adua was being celebrated because of his exploits in fighting corruption.

He said that Yar’Adua was transparent and identified the clog in the wheel of the system, adding that he had also done the same since he assumed office.

“Transparency, getting everyone along, ensuring that the system works formidably is about good governance which is my takeaway from his administration ” he stated.

Professor Mike Ikupolati, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Intellectual Consult, said promoting merit over tribalism was a trait of good governance. He said that strong governmental institutions and public-private partnerships were part of the moral and ethical antidote to national development.

Ikupolati said that Nigeria had no problem with the formulation of policies but the implementation of the formulated policies. He urged the government to change the process of appointing people into leadership positions, saying that skill alone was not enough for the selection of people into leadership positions.

Alhaji Majeed Dahiru, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ORASCOM Properties Ltd. said, the absence of integrity-based political leadership has stunted the development of the country.

