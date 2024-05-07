ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Landmark’s post about being open for business after demolition mess sparks reactions

Bayo Wahab

Landmark's 'open for business' tweet has got Nigerians talking as they expressed different points of view about the company's announcement.

Landmark.
Landmark.

Recommended articles

Landmark made its ‘open for business’ announcement in a tweet on Monday, May 6, 2024, days after it accused the government of demolishing “what it built for six years in six hours.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, April 29, 2024, the company published a video of the demolition of the beach structures on its X page with the caption, “Watch live the ongoing demolition of Landmark Beach.”

Landmark’s beachfront is one of the casualties of the Lagos-Calabar road project, which is an initiative of the government to build a coastal road linking nine states from Lagos to Calabar.

However, while Landmark cried out over the demolition exercise, the Minister of Works, David Umahi said the Federal Government only destroyed the shanties on the beach fronts to make way for the Lagos-Calabar road project.

The minister said the Landmark owners were only seeking attention and politicising the road project because they have no claim to make in the demolition of shanties on the right of way.

Umahi said, “No claim for Landmark. We spared all his infrastructure. We don’t pay for shanties. Shanties were on our right of way — 250 metres from the shoreline.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Landmark appealed to the government to reroute the project to save its properties, the company won public sympathy as many critics questioned the rationale behind the “demolition of a $200m business with 12,000 direct jobs” for a road project.

The most prominent public narrative that drove the conversation was about how the demolition would mean the “death of the Landmark ecosystem.”

But when the company made its “open for business” announcement via its X handle to emphasise they’re still in business, Nigerians jumped on the tweet to express their views.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s tweet has got Nigerians talking as they expressed different points of view about the announcement.

While many mischievously disagreed with the company opening for business because of its demolition claims, others urged the owners of the company to relocate their businesses away from Lagos.

Some Nigerians also faulted the company for pushing out “untrue information” that created an impression that they had gone out of business completely due to the demolition.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions to the company’s announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB releases 531 more UTME results, cautions against fake score claims

JAMB releases 531 more UTME results, cautions against fake score claims

Landmark’s post about being open for business after demolition mess sparks reactions

Landmark’s post about being open for business after demolition mess sparks reactions

Korean Ambassador vows to support Nigeria in fighting insecurity

Korean Ambassador vows to support Nigeria in fighting insecurity

Enugu Govt to implement community service sentences to deter crime

Enugu Govt to implement community service sentences to deter crime

List of transactions exempted from new CBN’s 0.5% cybersecurity levy

List of transactions exempted from new CBN’s 0.5% cybersecurity levy

Man trapped in drainage while clearing debris prompts LASEMA search

Man trapped in drainage while clearing debris prompts LASEMA search

Unknown hoodlums abduct travelers on Sagamu-Benin expressway, killing one

Unknown hoodlums abduct travelers on Sagamu-Benin expressway, killing one

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80

Presidency confirms Atiku's allegation over Tinubu's son's connection in Lagos-Calabar highway contract

Presidency confirms Atiku's allegation over Tinubu's son's connection in Lagos-Calabar highway contract

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment