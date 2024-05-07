ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to be friendly to corps members

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged the corps members to make the service year have meaningful impact on the state.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Batch A, Stream II orientation, held on Tuesday at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) temporary orientation camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

He also urged the corps members to make the service year have meaningful impact on the social-economic and political development of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

"I implore you to accept your posting to any part of Lagos and see it as an opportunity to participate in the community development programmes, impact your host community and leave indelible legacies.

"These, your predecessors did in the areas of healthcare delivery system, educational services, social services amongst others, just as your services may be needed in the aforementioned."

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Ibukun Dosunmu, Director, General Service, Lagos State Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, said the state government would continue to recognise and reward outstanding corps members at the end of the service year.

Yetunde Baderinwa, State Coordinator, NYSC Lagos, in a remark, said the corps members, during the orientation course, had undergone various trainings to prepare them for the task ahead.

Baderinwa urged the corps members to be good ambassador of the scheme, family and communities in their places of assignment. She said it was fundamental for them to obey rules/regulations of NYSC.

"Let the team spirit you cultivated while in camp guide your conducts, set aside tribal sentiments. I wish you productive service year, remember that any erring corps member will be penalised in line with the NYSC by-law.

"As these young patriots move to the next stage of their service year, being the primary and secondary assignments, I am optimistic that they’ll perform excellently, having been properly intimated with the tenets of the scheme," she added.

The coordinator expressed appreciation to corporate organisations and collaborating partners.

She said some made impactful presence in the orientation camp, sponsoring social and sporting activities which added colour and variety to the purpose of the course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some corps members and camp officials were identified for their outstanding performance during the three-week orientation course and given commendation letters at the event.

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to be friendly to corps members

