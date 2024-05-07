Adeleke laments poor infrastructure, promises to revive Ile-Ife's legacy

Adeleke pledged during a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja, in Ile-Ife on Tuesday. The governor noted that anytime he passed through the town, he was not happy due to the level of decay in terms of infrastructure.

He promised to invest more in the infrastructural development of Ile-ife as the source of Yorubaland. Earlier, a former National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Wale Ladipo, lauded Ooni for supporting the governor and the state government.

Ladipo appreciated the governor for initiating the construction of a flyover in Ile-Ife among other infrastructure. In his remarks, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi commended the governor for his efforts to ensure even growth and development in all communities in the state.

