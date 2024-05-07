ADVERTISEMENT
Sule set to build 3000-capacity hall for corps members to foster friendships

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor congratulated camp officials and the 2154 youth corps members posted to the state for achieving a hitch-free orientation exercise.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State [Twitter:@NasarawaInvest]

He pledged the closing ceremony of the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream II orientation course for youth corps members at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Sule said he was aware of the scheme’s request for a bigger hall to cater for camp activities during the three weeks orientation.

He added, “it is on this premise that I wish to inform you that I have already approved the commencement of work on the construction of a 3000-capacity multipurpose hall, one befitting of the scheme and which would be adequate for all events on camp.”

The governor congratulated camp officials and the 2154 youth corps members posted to the state for achieving a hitch-free orientation exercise. He urged the corps members to carry with them a sense of duty, a commitment to community and a passion for positive change wherever they are posted.

“The experiences shared, friendships forged and lessons learned during this orientation will serve as the foundation for an impactful service year ahead.

“Whether you find yourself in bustling cities, serene villages or remote hamlets, let the principles of unity, understanding and empathy guide your interactions.

“Embrace the communities you are called to serve, for in their stories, you will find the essence of your purpose. Be the ambassadors of hope, the catalysts for progress and the advocates for a better tomorrow,” he said.

He assured the youth corps members that Nasarawa, popularly called “Home of Solid Minerals, is also renowned for its hospitality, cultural diversity and natural beauty.” Earlier, Alhaji Abdullahi Jikamshi, the NYSC State Coordinator, had urged members to approach the remaining service year with humility and a spirit of selflessness.

“Focus on making positive contributions to your host communities by serving as exemplary ambassadors of your families, the NYSC and our nation at your places of primary assignments,” he stated.

He urged them to use social media responsibly and stressed the prohibition of unauthorised journeys and night travels.

“The hall would serve as a valuable asset to our various training programmes and the Keffi community at large,” he noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

