Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Bukola Saraki holds round table discussion with US officials

Bukola Saraki Senate President holds round table discussion with US officials

Members of the Nigerian National Assembly delegation who accompanied the Senate President were also present.

  • Published:
Bukola Saraki holds round table discussion with US officials play

Senate President Bukola Saraki in a meeting

(Twitter/@SPNigeria)

Senate President Bukola Saraki is in the United States on a parliamentary visit.

According to a post on Twitter, the Senate President was at a roundtable discussion hosted by Ambassador Johnnie Carson at the US Institute of Peace.

Also, present at the meeting were representatives from Fund Peace, Global Financial Integrity, CSIS Africa, Committee on foreign Relations, US State Department and US Institute Peace.

 

Members of the Nigerian National Assembly delegation who accompanied the Senate President were also present.

ALSO READ: Senate President to lead NASS delegation on US parliamentary visit

Members of the delegation will include: Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, Chairman, Committee on Rules and Business, Senator Baba Kaka Garbai, Chairman, Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations and Diaspora, Senator Rose Oko and Chairman, House Committee on Telecommunications, Hon. Fijabi Saheed Akinade, Chairman, House Committee On Justice, Hon. Rasak Atunwa and Hon. Hassan Saleh, Chairman House Committee on Local Contents.

Also on the team are: The Chairman, House Committee on Women in Parliament, Hon. Evelyn Oboro Omavowan, Chairman, House Committee on Freedom of Information, Hon. Gabriel Okoye Onyenwife, Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung and the Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Ladi Hamalai.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun What the law says about skipping NYSCbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet

Related Articles

Bukola Saraki Senate President in Rivers to commission projects
Buhari President reacts to Saraki’s Supreme Court victory, says nation’s judiciary working
Saraki Sagay shocked by Supreme Court ruling clearing Senate President
Saraki Senate President says other states should emulate Rivers
Saraki Senate President 'happy' to be cleared of corruption charges by Supreme Court
Linda Igwetu Officer who killed corps member "is not a mad man" - Police
Saraki Senate President to lead NASS delegation on US parliamentary visit

Local

Senator declares himself an oracle of God as he prophesies APC’s downfall
Dino Melaye Senator declares himself an oracle of God, prophesies APC’s downfall
NYSC confirms that Kemi Adeosun applied for exemption certificate
Kemi Adeosun NYSC confirms that minister applied for exemption certificate
Respond to the allegations or resign – CACOL tells Kemi Adeosun
Kemi Adeosun Respond or resign – CACOL tells minister
Nigerian Army hands over 183 children to UNICEF
Boko Haram Nigerian Army hands over 183 children to UNICEF