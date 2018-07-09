Bukola Saraki holds round table discussion with US officials

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki is in the United States on a parliamentary visit.

According to a post on Twitter, the Senate President was at a roundtable discussion hosted by Ambassador Johnnie Carson at the US Institute of Peace.

Also, present at the meeting were representatives from Fund Peace, Global Financial Integrity, CSIS Africa, Committee on foreign Relations, US State Department and US Institute Peace.

Members of the Nigerian National Assembly delegation who accompanied the Senate President were also present.

Members of the delegation will include: Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, Chairman, Committee on Rules and Business, Senator Baba Kaka Garbai, Chairman, Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations and Diaspora, Senator Rose Oko and Chairman, House Committee on Telecommunications, Hon. Fijabi Saheed Akinade, Chairman, House Committee On Justice, Hon. Rasak Atunwa and Hon. Hassan Saleh, Chairman House Committee on Local Contents.

Also on the team are: The Chairman, House Committee on Women in Parliament, Hon. Evelyn Oboro Omavowan, Chairman, House Committee on Freedom of Information, Hon. Gabriel Okoye Onyenwife, Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung and the Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Ladi Hamalai.