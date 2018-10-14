Pulse.ng logo
Sex For Job: Twitter Lady exposes pervert employer

Fake Sharp Guy Twitter lady posts screenshots of an employer who asks for "weekend" sex before giving her a job

Apparently, the employer had stolen her number off her CV, which she sent or posted, in search of employment

Sex For Job: Twitter Lady exposes pervert employer play

Sex For Job: Twitter User, @meejee94 exposes pervert employer

(HR Inasia)

On Saturday, October 13, 2018, in a country swarmed by insane numbers of yearly graduates, to meet already existent backlogs of unemployed graduates making people desperate for employment, a Twitter User, Adufemi @meejee94 posted her experience with a perverted employer.

play Adufemi, @meejee94 on Twitter, the lady who was harassed (Twitter/Meejee94)

 

Apparently, due to her desperation to get a job, she sent her Curriculum Vitae (CV) to someone to help her secure a job or boost her chances of getting a job, but this said unnamed pervert lifted her number off her curriculum vitae, contacted her on WhatsApp and asked for sex ON WEEKENDS, “once in a while.”

Guess what the job was, for all that ‘hard work’? Secretary in a hotel - whatever that means. When Adufemi rejected his offer and told him to, “Get lost,” he replied in the typical condescending manner that, “keep searching (for a job).” What animals are we raising in this country?

play Adufemi conversation Screenshot Page 1 (Twitter/Meejee94)

play Adufemi conversation Screenshot Page 2 (Twitter/Meejee94)

play Adufemi conversation Screenshot page P (Twitter/Meejee94)

play Adufemi conversation Screenshot Page 4 (Twitter/Meejee94)

 

On most days, he would have no job for her but would demand immense sexual favours. Do we have no empathy? Must we always try to take advantage of each other? Do we derive joy in hurting others?

ALSO READ: #NoBraDay: Nigerian social media users still miss the point

After the dust had settled, he came back to say one last thing, “Mumu, people are looking for job, you are rejecting cos of simple condition I gave you…” He then proceeded to call her a “big fool,” because she refused to offer her body up for cheap favours.

play Adufemi update conversation Page 1 (Twitter/Meejee94)

play Adufemi Update conversation Page 2 (Twitter/Meejee94)

 

Speaking to Pulse, Adufemi declined to comment on any sensitive information, but says, “I just want ladies out there to be careful, and beware of guys like this.”

There’s a special part of hell reserved for men like him.

