A statement signed by DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson of the state Police Command, said that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 following an information from credible intelligence.

Nwabuzor said that the suspect whom is about 37-yr-old was on a mission to kill a victim (names withheld) before he was caught in the act.

He further explained that the suspect was thereafter taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation where he made useful statements and confessed to the killing of 38 persons.

Nwabuzor said that on his arrest, the suspect was immediately searched during which two guns were found on him and a further search at his residence, where a double barrel gun was also recovered.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed DanMallam, confirms the report and had directed further investigation into the case.

The spokesperson appealed to people of the state to go about their normal businesses.

According to NAN, Nwabuzor warned that under his watch, the command is ready to flush out criminals or bring them to justice through due process.