The leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, seems to be having a good time while on vacation as he was recently honored by the governor of Georgia, Brian Porter Kemp.

MC Oluomo posted a photo on his Instagram page, in which he and his son were spotted in a group photograph with Kemp and his wife, Marty Kemp.

In a caption that accompanied the post, the elated NURTW leader disclosed to his fans and followers that his family honored an invitation from the good governor.

"Honorary invitation to me and my lovely son Ololade by the executive governor of Atlanta Georgia USA Brain Kemp and his Marty Kemp. Alhamdullilahi." he said.

Oluomo's son recently graduated from University Of Atlanta, Georgia.